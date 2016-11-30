Lack of nutrition awareness amongst Malaysians worrying

PUTRAJAYA: Nutrition awareness amongst Malaysians is worrying where obesity and non-communicable diseases are increasing in every age group.

Health Minister Datuk Seri S. Subramaniam (pix) said food was the main cause of this.

"The situation is very worrying where more than 45% of Malaysians are overweight and about 15% are obese. This causes diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure and heart diseases," he said in his speech after officiating the National Plan of Action for Nutrition of Malaysia (NPAMMM III) 2016-2025 in the Health Ministry today.

"The plan is the government's way to prevent and control nutrition problems in the country. We are now facing 'double burden of malnutrition' where obesity and non-communicable diseases are increasing and at the same time there is also the problem of malnutrition," he said.

The plan is in line with the global agenda "Nutrition Sensitive Agriculture" and is based on international health recommendations and local resources.

"We have succeeded in removing the sugar subsidy in efforts to promote health benefits. Subsidies should not just be political, it should also be beneficial to the society. Maybe there should be subsidies for fruits and vegetables instead," he added.

If nutrition problems can be prevented and controlled in Malaysia, more than 30%-40% of the patients in the hospitals currently will not be there, he added.

"The amount of fruits and vegetables that Malaysians consume is also very low and should be increased and this should become a way of life. It must be a habit that should be cultivated from young," Subramaniam said.

"Parents as a reward would often take their kids to fast food outlets which reinforces unhealthy eating habits. Why don't we give them a big bowl of salad instead?" he quipped to laughter from the crowd.