Possible telecommunication services disruption until June 2017

KUALA LUMPUR: Consumers are likely to experience telecommunication services disruption following the recalibration work on the service providers' base stations throughout the country until June 2017.

Communications and Multimedia Consumer Forum of Malaysia (CFM) in a statement today said the recalibration work started in September, following the the implementation of spectrum reallocation, as announced by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

"Some users may be experiencing temporary disruptions, primarily for 2G users, with problems such as dropped calls and delays in receiving text messages (SMS) within this period," it said.

In order to minimise the impact of the migration exercise on the public, the restructuring process of selected service providers' base stations are scheduled from midnight to 6am.

Users who experience prolonged service disruption are advised to contact their respective service providers, namely Maxis at 1-800-82-112 or 123, Celcom (019-601 1111 or 1111), Digi (016-221 1800) and 1-800-188-030 (MCMC). — Bernama