RM6m for landslide repair

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government allocated RM5 million for reparation works at a landslide in Serendah, and an additional RM1 million for works at another landslide in Rawang.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said relevant authorities will require a huge amount of funds to repair the slopes which gave way after frequent rain.

"The focus is to ensure all works that need to be done are implemented as soon as possible."

Mohamed Azmin said the RM5 million will be used to repair the slope, the road which caved in, and other roads surrounding the area in Taman Idaman.

The landslide there, which occurred at 1am on Nov 26, displaced about 340 people who had to evacuate the area which is still deemed unsafe due to continuing underground water flow.

On the landslide in Rawang, Mohamed Azmin said the Drainage and Irrigation Department was told to immediately put up sheet pilings, costing at least RM800,000, to limit the damage. He had also instructed the district land office to start looking for premises that could be rented for the six affected families in Rawang and the cost will be borne by the state government.

Mohamed Azmin also stressed on the need for sustainable practices to prevent future landslides.

"The relevant authorities must look into issues such as soil structure and underground water flow to see if they would pose a danger before any development takes place.

"If we follow all principles, SOPs (standard operating procedures), and guidelines, I'm sure we can avoid such unfortunate incidents," he said.

Mohamed Azmin was officiating at the Town and Country Planning Seminar in conjunction with World Town and Country Planning Day at the Setia City Convention Centre today.