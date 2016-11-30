Berjaya Hotels & Resorts to bring in RM330 million revenue for FY17

KYOTO: Berjaya Hotels & Resorts, a division of Berjaya Land Bhd, expects its 19 hotels (excluding Four Seasons Kyoto) to rake in a revenue of RM330 million and operating profit of RM120 million for the year ending April 2017, said its CEO Hanley Chew.

“For the first six months from May till October this year, our revenue was at RM172 million while operating profit was at RM54 million,” he told reporters at a briefing here yesterday.

Chew said the RM172 million revenue represents a 6% year-on-year growth while the RM54 million operating profit represents a 12% year-on-year growth.

Berjaya Hotels & Resorts has a total of 20 hotels worldwide with over 3,300 rooms, including Four Seasons Hotel and Hotel Residences Kyoto in Japan, which was officially opened yesterday. The hotels are located in Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, the UK and Japan.

According to Chew, it is consolidating its hotels and is looking to enhance the value of its hotels including the options to sell and acquire hotels. For matured hotels, it is looking at refurbishments and expansions.

“Most hotels reach maturity at 20 to 30 years. It is difficult to refurbish all at one go so we have refurbishment programmes by area,” he said.

Chew said the refurbishment programmes are catered to the different profile of customers and are generally done in two stages namely at six to seven years and at 15 years.

He declined to reveal its refurbishment budget but said that a “soft” refurbishment could cost between RM20,000 and RM50,000 per room. He said the group’s top two hotels are Berjaya Times Square Hotel in Kuala Lumpur and Berjaya Langkawi Resort.