Three Umno wings start respective meetings

Posted on 30 November 2016 - 10:07am Last updated on 30 November 2016 - 10:14am

KUALA LUMPUR: The three wings of Umno held their respective assemblies today.

The assemblies which took place at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) here in conjunction with the 2016 Umno General Assembly were launched simultaneously last night by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Umno Vice-President, who was performing the duties of Deputy President.

The three assemblies started at 8am involving 993 Wanita, Youth (992) and Puteri (991) delegates.

Among the motions which would be debated were the cost of living, syariah laws which encompassed the uniformity of syariah laws and empowering the Syariah Court and strengthening the general election machinery.

The Umno Supreme Council meeting is scheduled to be held at 8.15pm.

Side events which were also scheduled to take place today are the Wasatiyyah Exhibition and the Struggle and Launching of Srikandi@Digital Creative Content. — Bernama