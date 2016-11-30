Police record statement from Al Jazeera journalist on baby-selling documentary

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recorded a statement from the Al Jazeera journalist involved in the production of a documentary of alleged rampant baby-selling in Malaysia.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar (pix) said baby-selling is not as prevalent and as 'rampant' as portrayed in the television documentary.

"Police contacted the reporter, who is a local, on the same day the documentary was aired.

"She was very cooperative and we are in the midst of gaining further information,"he told a press conference after attending a police function at Bukit Aman police headquarters here today.

Khalid added that police will also cooperate with the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry and the Health Ministry to further investigate the claims made in the documentary, if needed.

"We will keep tabs with representatives of relevant ministries if there are reports on the baby-selling racket in Malaysia,"he said, adding that the documentary was a serious allegation and it did not portray the real situation in this country.

On another matter, Khalid assured that police will investigate Bersih 2.0 chairperson Maria Chin Abdullah's claim that she and her family received an envelope containing a death threat and a live bullet.

However, he also pointed out that Maria should have informed police in the first place, instead of holding on to the evidence.

"We will definitely investigate the death threat and just a gentle reminder, if there is such a situation next time, let us get the finger prints on the evidence," he added.