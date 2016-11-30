Water supply disruption in Batu Maung, Permatang Damar Laut this Saturday

GEORGE TOWN: Some 39,000 residences at Batu Maung and Permatang Damar Laut will experience water supply disruption this Saturday due to pipe connection works.

Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) CEO Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa said the 12-hour disruption will begin from 9am.

He said areas affected include Solok Bayan Lepas, Jalan Matu Baung, the MAS Cargo Complex, the Malaysian Fisheries Board Complex, Diamond Valley Industrial Area, Taman Iping, Taman Cassia, Sunway Mutiara and Taman Batu Nilam.

He said the supply interruption was needed for PBAPP to carry out pipe connection works at six locations to make way for a new flyover project by the Public Works Department.

He added the connections will enable the diversion of water supply delivery systems away from piling and construction sites.

“This will ensure that water supply in the area is not affected by road upgrading works. The Bayan Lepas Free Trade Zone and Penang International Airport will not be affected,” he said in a statement today and urged those affected to store sufficient water for use.