Flash floods send 317 to relief centres in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: More people were evacuated in Terengganu overnight due to flash floods caused by rain for over eight hours since yesterday.

The number of evacuees rose to 317 from 79 families at five relief centres as at noon, according to the 'Info Banjir' (Flood Info) application of the Social Welfare Department.

It reported the opening of two more relief centres, at Sekolah Kebangsaan Chendering in Kuala Terengganu to house seven evacuees from three families and at a community hall in Kampung Titi Berayun to accommodate five evacuees from one family.

At the relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Badrul Alam Shah, Kemasik, the number of evacuees had risen to 256 from 65 families and at the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Telok Kalong, to 43 from eight families.

The Kuala Terengganu and Kemaman districts were hit by floods following rain for more than eight hours yesterday, causing roads and low-lying areas to be inundated. — Bernama