Police service dog honoured with Jasamu Dikenang medal

JOHOR BARU: A police service dog, Murat, was honoured with a Jasamu Dikenang medal and his handler a certificate of recognition for helping police arrest a robber at a river bank in Simpang Rengam recently.

Murat, a German Shepherd from the Segamat K9 unit which has served in the police force for eight years and his handler lance corporal, Hardrin Ngkang, received their respective awards from Johor police chief, Datuk Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd at the state Police Contingent Monthly Assembly held at Dataran Kawad FRU here today.

Murat is believed to be the first police dog in the state bestowed with such an honorary recognition by the force.

Hardrin, 30, from Sarawak, is attached to the same unit.

Wan Ahmad said it happened on Nov 16 this year when police who were chasing a robbery suspect from Kulai to Simpang Rengam lost him when he abandoned his car and jumped into a river in Simpang Rengam during a heavy downpour.

He added it was Murat who managed to track him down, leading to the suspect's arrest.

"Murat had helped police solve two other crime cases. With the arrests of the suspects, police solved six robbery cases and another that of a missing person.

Earlier, Wan Ahmad said the police had successfully reduced the crime index for the first 10 months of this year by 3.9% as compared to the same period last year. Johor recorded 10,881 cases this year as compared to 11,322 cases last year

He added they also solved 46.05% of the cases.