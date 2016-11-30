GLC's top post must be given to Malays, says Umno leader

KUALA LUMPUR: An Umno wanita leader has demanded that Malay-owned government linked companies should give preference to the Malays, rather than those from other races, when it came to filling top positions.

Wanita Umno Bagan division chief Hamidah Arshad said the Malays will lose out if such positions were handed to other races as they would tend to sideline Malay participation.

Giving an example, Hamidah asked why a Chinese was appointed to fill the chief executive officer and general manager positions at Penang's SP Setia Berhad, a Permodalan Nasional Berhad company.

"When other races are allowed to hold top positions, the contractors, consultants, lawyers and others will go to them. Was there no qualified Malay lawyers or contractors in Penang?" she asked.

"This GLC is owned by us but why do we give it to the other races. How can we help our own race? It was our fault because when we had the power, we appointed and gave power to the other races in the company," she said while debating the president speech at the Wanita Umno Annual General Assembly at Putra World Trade Centre today.

In an apparent attack against the DAP-led Penang government, Hamidah said the fate of Malays in the state was akin to those of the Palestinians, being chased out from their homeland.

"They (the Malays) are being chased out by DAP. The cleansing process is being done without us noticing," she said.

"The price of houses have increased, some could go up to RM7 million. It is unreasonable, how many Malays can actually afford it?" she added.

She said although low-cost housing projects were introduced in the state, the list of buyers were decided by the DAP-led government.

"The Malays were only provided with a few. Where will the Malays live?" she asked.