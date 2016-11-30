Lahat Datu man killed by crocodile

Posted on 30 November 2016 - 03:11pm Last updated on 30 November 2016 - 03:44pm

LAHAD DATU: A crocodile reportedly attacked and killed a pensioner of the Lahad Datu district council early Tuesday at the Palm Oil Industry Cluster port near here.

The body of the 60-year-old man, identified as Tigahari Madjami, was found by a Fire and Rescue search-and-rescue team near the location at 12.33am today, said Sabah Fire and Rescue Department public relations officer Mohd Afendi K Ramin.

Lahad Datu district officer Iman Ali, when contacted by Bernama, said the crocodile attacked the pensioner when he was fishing at the POIC port.

He added that the body was sent to Semporna.

Lahad Datu police chief ACP Hamzah Ahmad, when contacted, confirmed the incident. — Bernama