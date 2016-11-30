Umno needs to counter young generation's perception that politic is boring: Syed Hamid

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno needs to come out with a fresher image to counter negative perception of some young generation that politics is a boring matter, said party veteran Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar (pix).

He said, the current young generation would easily get weary of immature politics and most frequently tend to prefer unusual or peculiar politicians.

"They will choose any candidate, although the said candidate is described by many as crazy ... This is what is happening now in overseas. It is not impossible for it to happen here as well," he told Bernama, recently.

The former Foreign Minister said, perception games need to be addressed immediately, this included, by giving explanation and acting fast on viral issues.

"Issues which had gained the trust of people, although they were only lies, Umno needs to address them quickly. If not, people would just believe them, and if we are late in tackling them, people would only think that we cook up the story," he said.

As a veteran, Syed Hamid advised the party leaders during the Umno General Assembly 2016, especially not to easily get offended and over-react if anyone was not on the same page with them.

He explained that such a thing was part of the political world and leaders would definitely gain their trust and support if they could overcome the test.

"For me, there is no 100 per cent support in politics. It is the nature of politics that there are differences, it is how you manage the differences, that determines your success," he said.

The five-day Umno General Assembly 2016 began yesterday. — Bernama