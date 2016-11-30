MCA: PAS should not threaten non-Muslims on conversion issue

PETALING JAYA: PAS warning that it will not support the proposed amendments to the Legal Reform (Marriage & Divorce) Act 1976 is a threat against non-Muslims, said MCA Youth secretary-general Datuk Leong Kim Soon.

Leong was commenting on PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan's statement that non-Muslims must not object to the Private Member’s Bill tabled by PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang to expand the powers of the Syariah Court.

Takiyuddin had said otherwise PAS MPs will not support amendments to the Legal Reform (Marriage & Divorce) Act 1976.

Leong said MCA is opposed to PAS' backdoor methods in implementing Hudud law in Kelantan.

"The enactment violates Article 8 of the Federal Constitution which enshrines equality before the law. Malaysia will end up as one country, two systems," he said in a statement.

He asked how can two sets of criminal codes be considered equal when there are two different sets of punishments for the same criminal offence.

"MCA is not objecting against the bill simply for the sake of opposing but PAS has not explained clearly how non-Muslims will not be affected.

"It is disappointing that PAS blames non-Muslims who oppose Act 355 as violating the rights of Muslims," he said .

Leong said if PAS demands mutual respect, it should listen to the voices of the masses who oppose the bill, rather than insisting on the implementation of Hudud criminal codes which are unconstitutional.