Press Digest - MQA refutes UEC accreditation claims

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) chief executive officer Prof Datuk Dr Rujhan Mustafa has refuted any suggestion that the agency recognises the UEC (Unified Examination Certificate).

He said the issue of recognising the Chinese education examination certificate has nothing to do with MQA, China Press reported today.

MQA, he said, has not done any accreditation of any of the examinations conducted in Malaysia, including the UEC.

Rujhan told the media this after attending a seminar in Petaling Jaya on Tuesday, in response to a remark by Deputy Education Minister Datuk Chong Sin Woon that UEC has been recognised by MQA.

Pointing out that examinations conducted in the country are the responsibility of the Malaysian Examinations Syndicate, he said MQA does not handle the accreditation of academic qualifications used by students to gain entry to local universities.

“Our role is the academic accreditation of higher learning institutions.

“As such, (remarks) that UEC is recognised by MQA is a misunderstanding,” he said, adding that he had to explain this to clear the air.

The Gabungan Pelajar Melayu Semenanjung (GPMS) had days ago urged Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak to reject calls for the government to recognise UEC, saying it is not in line with the national education policy.

It also questioned the transparency of the examination as “it is administered by a Chinese private organisation”.

In response, Chong said GPMS did not understand Chinese education and pointed out that UEC has already been recognised by MQA, the Chinese daily reported.