Rapid KL Kelana Jaya LRT services disrupted

PETALING JAYA: Train services on RapidKL's Kelana Jaya LRT Line were disrupted for about two hours today after a component of a Jumper Isolation Section (JIS) was damaged about 9.28am.

“The affected JIS was located between Abdullah Hukum and Kerinchi stations. A team of technicians was immediately dispatched to work on replacing the damaged JIS," its chief operation officer Ismail Abdullah said in a statement today.

“In managing the situation, trains between Pasar Seni and KL Gateway-Universiti operated on a single track as power for the north-bound track for the sector was shut down to allow mitigation works,” he added.

He said normal service resumed at 11.28am and trains from both directions took turns in entering the operational track at Pasar Seni and KL Gateway-Universiti respectively.

A JIS is a section of a rail that can be configured with isolation blocks that can be used to sectionalise or isolate power on a section of a track.