Under construction pedestrian bridge collapses

Posted on 30 November 2016 - 05:00pm Last updated on 30 November 2016 - 08:53pm

An aerial view of the pedestrian bridge at KL Eco City near Mid Valley Megamall which collapsed, on Nov 30, 2016.

The incident caused four roads to be affected and traffic came to a grinding halt as all entrance and exit points in Mid Valley were cordoned off.

Picture from the scene where a pedestrian bridge at KL Eco City near Mid Valley Megamall collapsed, on Nov 30, 2016.

An overview of the collapsed structure of the pedestrian bridge near the Abdullah Hukum Apartment, in Jalan Bangsar, on Nov 30, 2016. — Bernama

An aerial view of the scene of the incident.

KUALA LUMPUR: A construction worker was killed following the collapse of a pedestrian bridge at KL Eco City near Mid Valley Megamall today.

The bridge is being built to connect SP Setia's KL Eco City project to The Gardens Mall at Mid Valley.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Shahrul Othman said one more construction worker is still trapped under the rubble.

"A total of seven victims aged between 25 and 32 were involved in the mishap – one victim dead, five were sent to University Malaya Medical Centre for treatment and one more is still trapped under the rubble," Shahrul told reporters at the scene today.

"The Fire and Rescue Department and K9 dog unit personnel have been deployed to assist in search and rescue operations to locate the remaining victim.

"The deceased, we believe, is a Vietnamese. No members of the public were affected in the mishap," he added.

He said police are gathering particulars of the construction project from the contractors involved.

"We are still investigating the cause of the mishap," Shahrul said, adding that the project is 80% complete.

City Fire and Rescue Department chief operations officer Samsol Maarif Saibani said the department was alerted to the incident at 3.33pm.

Checks by theSun showed some six fire engines comprising 30 fire and rescue personnel at the scene.

The five victims were rescued from the rubble at about 6pm.

The victims who cheated death were Bangladeshis, Vietnamese as well as Sabahan.

It is learnt that the worker who died in the tragedy is believed to have drowned in the river when the construction structure gave way.

Workers interviewed by theSun revealed that during the incident, the affected workers were having their lunch break under the bridge when it gave way and collapsed on them.

The workers also added that the bridge construction began six months ago.

Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) director-general Omar Mat Piah said a DOSH team had been sent to the scene to investigate the incident.

The incident caused four roads to be affected and traffic came to a grinding halt as all entrance and exit points in Mid Valley were cordoned off.

PKR's Batu MP Tian Chua and Kajang MP Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail were also at the scene to talk to authorities.