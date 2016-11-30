RMAF allocates additional funds for Forward Operating Base

LABUAN: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) has allocated an additional fund of RM7 million to the original allocation of RM9 million provided by the government for the implementation of RMAF Forward Operating Base (FOB) project in Lahad Datu.

RMAF chief General Tan Sri Roslan Saad said, right now, the RMAF was awaiting the nod from the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Transport to begin the project.

He said the FOB, which is a helicopter detachment infrastructure to be built at the Lahad Datu airport, was vital to help maintain security of Sabah's airspace, particularly within the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone).

"The operating base is for the air force personnel to act fast in the event of any untoward incidents or any security-related issues in the area," he said after the closing of RMAF Exercise PARADISE 3/16 at the Labuan RMAF Base here today.

The ground-breaking ceremony for the project was performed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Abdul Razak last May.

The FOB would function as a transit centre and air support for various helicopters operated by the Malaysian Armed Forces that commute between the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) and Lahad Datu airport. — Bernama