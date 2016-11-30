Two men who masqueraded as policemen to steal handphones nabbed

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police caught two men who were believed to have masqueraded as policemen to steal handphones on Tuesday night.

The two suspects had stopped a motorcyclist and a friend at a petrol station in Chai Leng Park at about 11.30pm.

They then introduced themselves as policemen to the 16-year-old victim and his friend and checked their bags.

Central Seberang Perai district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the suspects then snatched the mobile phones inside the bag and fled the scene on their motorcycle.

He said the suspects were detained some 15 minutes later by a police patrol after the victims lodged a police report at a police station nearby.

Ros Azhan said the police patrol found a pair of handcuffs in one of the pockets of the suspect and seized a bag and mobile phones valued at some RM2,000 which was reported stolen by the victims.

He said the victims managed to identify the two suspects during an identification parade and added that one of the suspects has four previous criminal records.

"The two have been remanded to assist in investigations," he told reporters when contacted.

The case is being investigated under the Penal Code for theft and under the Police Act 1967 for impersonating the police.