Malaysia pays tribute to Fidel Castro

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has paid tribute to the late leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba.

In a statement, Wisma Putra said Malaysian Ambassador to Cuba, Khairi Omar joined in a ceremony held at the historic Revolution Square in Havana to pay tribute to the former Cuban president.

"The Malaysian Ambassador signed the book of condolences on the passing of the Cuban Revolutionary Leader at the Jose Marti Memorial.

"In his message, Khairi wrote that President Castro’s legacy as the revolutionary leader would endure for many years to come, not just in Cuba but throughout the world," it said.

In the statement, Wisma Putra said Khairi also conveyed Malaysia’s support for the Cuban people during this period of national mourning.

The demise of the former Cuban Commander-in-Chief last Friday shocked the Caribbean island nation, as well as the world.

A mass eulogy was held across Havana on Tuesday night (Nov 29), which was filled with nearly four hours of speeches, and marked the most high-profile event of a week full of services for the Communist leader.

President Raul Castro led the memorial for his brother, which was also attended by many world leaders, including presidents, prime ministers as well as foreign diplomats.

The former president’s ashes are scheduled to be carried across the island today, ending in the eastern city of Santiago de Cuba, where it will be laid to rest alongside Cuba’s independence leader, Jose Marti.

The late Fidel Castro was hailed as the father of Cuba’s communist revolution, who brought health care, education and military might to the people of Cuba. — Bernama