Penang will not submit to threats from hooligans: Guan Eng

GEORGE TOWN: Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix) today told Penang not to submit to threats from hooligans in public spaces.

His call comes after a group of hecklers tried to disrupt a gathering on Sunday at the Esplanade in support of Bersih chairman Maria Chin Abdullah.

On Friday, a group disrupted a cartoon exhibition, by political cartoonist Zunar, which was deemed insulting to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

He said his administration was quite concerned over what happened and will discuss on how best to ensure safety in public spaces.

Lim said only the police should be the authority to take action in public spaces and said he will raise the matter with them.

He also admitted that he has received advise on increasing his security but would not do so.

"We should not allow gangsters and hooligans to dictate how we live," he said, when asked about the matter in a press conference today.

The Sunday gathering was to show support for Maria who was then under detention under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma).

Zunar, whose real name is Zulkifli SM Anwarul Haque, was detained after a police report was lodged against his exhibition after the disruption.