Woman loses RM86k in cash after being 'hypnotised'

KUALA LUMPUR: A 73-year-old woman was conned of more than RM86,000 in cash and jewelry after being hypnotised by a syndicate.

The syndicate members are three female foreigners believed to be China nationals who target vulnerable and aged victims.

The victim who declined to be named was on her way to the market in Sri Petaling when she was approached by the first suspect who had started up a conversation about an Aloe Vera remedy.

In the throes of the conversation another accomplice showed up and tapped the victim on the shoulder, leaving her in a trance like state.

"The second suspect told the victim that there was a curse upon her family that would lead to her son's death in three days," said City Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Asst Comm Mohd Luthfi Ismail Abdullah at a press conference on Wednesday.

"Accompanied by one of the suspects, she drove to her home for more jewellery and to several banks in Sri Petaling to withdraw money.

"The victim then handed the plastic bag containing the jewellery and money to the medium before turning around with her back to the healer," said ACP Mohd Luthfi.

She was then sent home and only after she came out of her daze that she realised that her money and jewelry were gone.

ACP Mohd Luthfi said initial investigations revealed that the suspects, aged between 30 and 40, often targeted senior citizens near wet markets.

Anyone with information can contact the City police hotline at 03-2115-9999 or its operations centre at 03-2146-0522.

Members of the public can also contact investigating officer Insp J. Kanakarajah at 03-9051-6282 or 013-277-5639.