Toll payments in PLUS highways to be conducted 100% electronically by 2017

Posted on 30 November 2016 - 07:05pm Last updated on 30 November 2016 - 09:18pm

BUTTERWORTH: Toll payments along all Plus Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) highways are expected to be conducted electronically by 2017.

PLUS Managing Director Datuk Noorizah Abd Hamid said 23 out of 94 toll collection stations have been converted to electronic payment.

She said the federal government had targeted to conversion to be completed by next year and expressed her confidence the highway concessionaire was able to do so.

"This is achievable and I am confident the remaining 71 tolls will converted," she said during a site visit at the Sungai Dua Toll Plaza here.

She also launched the conversion of nine toll plazas on the North-South Expressway (NSE) where electronic toll collection has begun.

The nine toll plazas are Hutan Kampung, Alor Star Utara, Alor Star Selatan, Pendang, Gurun, Sungai Petani Utara, Sungai Petani Selatan, Bertam and Sungai Dua.

Noorizah said 90% of PLUS highway users had switched to the electronic payment method and called upon the remaining to follow suit.

She said electronic toll collection was better than cash as electronic payments could ease congestion at toll plazas.

"We can make between 600 to 1,000 transactions per hour for election transactions compared to 180 transactions per hour for cash payments," she added.