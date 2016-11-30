Malaysia still generating jobs despite global economic condition: Johan

GEORGE TOWN: Malaysia is still generating jobs despite the current global economic condition said Economic Planning Unit (EPU) Deputy Director General Johan Mahmood Merican.

Johan however said although jobs are there for the taking, there is a lot of competition in the job market.

He dismissed public perception that the country is suffering from a lack of jobs, and said that there are exciting opportunities for young graduates looking for jobs.

"Even in our current economic condition, it is still generating jobs but obviously there is a lot of competition," he told reporters after the Talentcorp Graduate Employability Programme CEO Faculty Talk at University Science Malaysia (USM).

He also urged young graduates not to be "jaguh kampung", but to think internationally when they are in the job market.

Talentcorp Graduate Employability Program CEO Talk is a collaborative project between USM and Talentcorp which aims to create and provide learning and sharing opportunities for the students through dedicated sharing sessions with selected CEOs.

About 120 students from USM participated in the interactive talk.