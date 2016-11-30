Contest for Kubang Pasu seat, Umno youth member tells Dr M

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kubang Pasu Umno Youth chief today challenged Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to contest in the Kubang Pasu seat, which had for so been a stronghold of the latter.

"We will not let Mahathir and his son Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir to attack this party. We challenge them to contest in the seat, a seat where the people have always been loyal to them.

"Umno men have sacrificed their energy and time for them, and today shed tears over their betrayal to the party," Datuk Hasmuni Hassan, representing Kedah, said during the Umno Youth assembly debate, here, today.

While stressing that the party belongs to every party member, he said they would continue to fight for its president Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

Mahathir, who is now the chairman of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, was formerly a seven term parliamentarian for the Kubang Pasu seat in Kedah, during his time in Umno.