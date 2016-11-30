Jamal shocks Umno AGM delegates by bringing placard bearing picture of Rafizi

KUALA LUMPUR: Delegates at the Wanita Umno Annual General Meeting were shocked when Red Shirt leader Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos (pix) made a surprise appearance into the hall, bringing a placard bearing the face of PKR vice president Rafizi Ramli along with him.

The Umno Sungai Besar division leader walked straight up to the stage and held up the placard with Rafizi's cut out image, while a debate on economic motion was ongoing.

The wording on the placard suggested that Rafizi was apologetic towards Wanita Umno chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil for defaming her, possibly referring to the National Feedlot Corporation scandal.

"I, Rafizi @ kaki fitnah (slanderer) would like to apologise to Wanita Umno leader Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil for defaming her and now, I have been sentenced to 18 months jail," the placard read.

However, Rafizi's sentencing was due to his conduct of leaking an Official Secrets Act document, which was a case unrelated to the wording stated on the placard.

Shahizat, who was present at that time, took a few minutes to exchange words with Jamal on stage before the proceeding continued.