Developer working closely with authorities to investigate cause of bridge collapse

Posted on 30 November 2016 - 09:36pm Last updated on 30 November 2016 - 11:53pm

PETALING JAYA: SP Setia Berhad, the developer of the up-and-coming KL Eco City project, today confirmed that one worker was killed in the collapse of a pedestrian bridge under construction at the Abdullah Hukum project site.

"The project team is still assessing the situation and is working closely with the relevant authorities.

"The number of casualties is still being investigated but as of now, one worker was killed in the incident," a company spokesman said in a statement.

The team is unable to provide any further details on the incident as investigations are ongoing, she added.

"We deeply regret the incident and will update in due course," she said.

KL Eco City is a mixed development and comprises three residential towers, one serviced apartments tower, three corporate office towers, 12 boutique office blocks and one retail podium.

The project is the first integrated green luxury development anchored by prime commercial offices, high-end retail outlets, world-class serviced residences and luxury residential towers.

Construction of the RM7 billion project started in 2011 and is scheduled to be fully completed by 2023.