Pedestrain bridge collapse: DOSH issues 'stop work' order

KUALA LUMPUR: The developer of a buiding, as well as a pedestrain bridge in Kampung Haji Abdullah Hukum, Jalan Bangsar has been ordered to stop work immediately, following the collapse of a building structure this evening.

Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) director-general Datuk Mohtar Musri said the order was issued to enable investigations to be carried out on the incident which caused the death of a worker and injured five others.

"DOSH has already visited the site of the incident and ordered work to be temporarily stopped while an investigation is conducted," he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Mohtar said initial investigations revealed the building structure which collapsed was a pedestrain bridge to link a building to an adjacent shopping centre.

"The probe has to be carried out to determine whether there was negligence or use of substandard building materials," he added.

He said action could be taken under Section 15 of the Worker Safety and Health Act 1994, which carries a jail term of not exceeding two years and a maximum fine of RM30,000, upon conviction for negligence.

In the 3.30pm incident, a 21-year-old foreign worker was killed and five others injured in the collapse of the two-storey building under construction. — Bernama