Police raid five clinics over probe into alleged sale of babies

KLANG: Police raided five clinics in Selangor and Negri Sembilan today over an investigation into the alleged sale of babies.

Four of the clinics were in Selangor – two in Klang and one each in Tanjung Sepat and Sepang – and one in Negri Sembilan in an operation dubbed 'Ops Baby', said a police spokesman.

He said a maternity clinic and a general clinic were raided in Klang at about 3pm by a team from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (ATIPSOM) Unit of the Bukit Aman CID.

The police seized several documents and ordered three female staff of the clinics to give statements at the nearest police station, he said to reporters at one of the clinics.

The spokesman said no arrests were made in the raids which have come in the wake of a documentary aired by international television station Al Jazeera about baby-selling activities in Malaysia.