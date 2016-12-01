Price of RON95, RON97, Diesel, down 5 sen from tomorrow

Posted on 30 November 2016 - 09:59pm Last updated on 1 December 2016 - 01:44am

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail price of RON95 and RON97 petrol and diesel will decrease by five sen per litre from midnight tonight.

Petrol Dealers Association of Malaysia president Datuk Khairul Annuar Abdul Aziz said from Dec 1, the new retail price for RON95 is RM1.90 per litre and for RON97, it is RM2.25 per litre.

"The new retail price for diesel is RM1.85 per litre," he told Bernama.

The November retail price for RON95 was RM1.95 per litre, for RON97 it was RM2.30 per litre and diesel at RM1.90 per litre. — Bernama