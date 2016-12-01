Wanita Umno to document discrimination against female members in report card

KUALA LUMPUR: In an effort to safeguard the dignity of women in the party, Wanita Umno will be introducing a report card system to document any discriminatory misconduct by party division leaders on their female counterparts.

In stating this, Wanita Umno chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil said the report card would then be presented to party president Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak for further action.

She also urged all Wanita division members to come forward and speak up if they were facing any form of discrimination from their respective leaders.

"Inform me the standard that your division leaders have. We will come out with a report card and I will report to the president of any division leaders discriminating against the women," she said.

"I will come out with an annual report, I really mean it ... Give me the details, and I will do it. I will not say things that I won't do," she said in her winding up speech at the wing's annual general meeting here tonight.

Shahrizat lamented that women in the party, despite giving equal contributions, were not recognised by certain leaders.

In speaking on the importance of women, Shahrizat said the standards of many civilisations were gauged by the status of female the society.

She said upon assuming the role of Wanita chief, she was given the responsibility to mainstream women in the political sphere.

"We are quite new in this world. It is hard to change the mindset of men to accept us in this field, but we also need to change our mindset," she said.

She also urged for women to be given more representation in top positions of government-linked organisations.

"We want women to be appointed as chairman, not just as deputy ... this is the era of inclusiveness and the involvement of women in this sector is important," she added.