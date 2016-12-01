Khairy urges Umno Youth wing to strengthen spirit of camaraderie

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin, in an emotional winding up speech, has urged the wing to strengthen its spirit of camaraderie between leaders and grassroots members to ensure that the party continues to progress.

Khairy, in sharing about his friendship with Umno Terengganu Youth chief Mohd Johari Abu Bakar, said all party members must not only correct others, but should accept any advice or criticism with an open heart.

"Our history goes way back and I could not believe that he is now the Terengganu Youth chief. He even dreams of being the state mentri besar. But jokes aside, this is a story of true brotherhood.

"We can joke even when we are up on stage, that is the meaning of brotherhood. It's okay for us to advise one another because we do it for the betterment of Umno," he said at the wing's assembly today.

Khairy also urged party members to be closer to the rakyat and do whatever it may take to win their hearts if they wish to see the party remain dominant.

"For instance, when I was in Terengganu some time ago, I ate bubur asyura with the people there, but I have never liked it. But it is not that I am a hypocrite or merely acting, I do it because I am the people's representative.

"Even if I was forced to eat from a thousand pots, I would do it because we want to win their heart. Just do it, as the reason we are even here is the rakyat," he said.

Khairy stressed the need for Umno to be a party for the commoners, while also commending all delegates who had spoken on issues that are pertinent to the rakyat during the debate.

He also reiterated the importance of togetherness in a party, citing how his deputy Khairul Azwan Harun had previously been the party's "bad boy" before remaining true to Umno and its leadership.

"Last year he was looked down at by party leaders. But after being given advice that in politics there needs to be togetherness, he has proven that spirit.

"Not to expect any reward, but to show that we are together in this with the president (Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak). So let us all do the same," he said.

Khairy also recited a poem titled "Destini Bangsa" (Destiny of the Race) before ending his speech and leaving the stage.