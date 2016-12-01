Building suddenly shakes, sways before collapsing: Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: A witness to the collapse of a building and pedestrain bridge under construction at Abdullah Hukum Apartment in Jalan Bangsar this evening, said the site shook prior to the incident.

Vietnamese worker, Atang, 39, said the situation caused workers to run in all directions for their lives.

He said he and his co-workers were installing a glass panel in the building at the time.

"It happened so fast and was very frightening. I could feel the building swaying and the pedestrain bridge suddenly overturned, and one by one, the concrete pieces fell off.

"It was very loud and we were shocked and dashed for safety. Fortunately during the incident, there were not many workers as they were resting," he told reporters here today.

Atang said moments after the incident, he saw several co-workers emerging out of the rubble and some were injured.

Meanwhile, a Bangladeshi worker identified as Abdullah said he was shocked when he heard a loud crash.

"I and my colleagues headed to the direction of the noise and saw many workers coming out of the collapsed structure.

"The situation was really chaotic and I was lucky not to be in the construction area as I was resting," he said.

Another witness, Md Kawsar, 30, said he was shocked to find that the pedestrain bridge had collapsed from the second floor and crushed a colleague taking his lunch at the bottom of the construction site.

"I am sad that I could not save them as I was then far away from the incident site," he said when visiting his colleagues who were warded at Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC).

UMMC director Prof Dr Tunku Kamarul Zaman Tunku Zainol Abidin confirmed one victim died while five other injured workers were still being treated at the medical centre.

Another victim is reportedly still trapped in the collapsed structure and a search and rescue operation has been mounted.

There were seven victims aged between 21 and 32. — Bernama