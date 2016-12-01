PAGE commends Education Ministry's success in improving Maths and Science proficiency

PETALING JAYA: The Parent Action Group for Education (PAGE) today commended the Education Ministry's success in improving children's Maths and Science proficiency.

PAGE chairman Datuk Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim said the ministry had taken steps to improve critical thinking and problem solving skills among students, resulting in better scores.

"The reasons for the previously poor results was largely critical thinking and problem solving skills. The Education Ministry had taken steps to improve," Noor Azimah told theSun, adding that the Ministry should continue its good work.

She also said the Ministry should set a target to achieve towards, suggesting that a further 10% improvement on Science and a 5% improvement on Mathematics would be reasonable.

She was commenting on Malaysia's higher ranking in the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) 2015, which saw it jump from 26th in Mathematics and 32nd in Science in 2011 to 22nd and 24th respectively.

Malaysia scored 465 points for mathematics and 471 points for science in assessments conducted on 9,726 Form 2 students, 652 teachers, and 207 principals from 207 schools nationwide.

Education Director General Tan Sri Khair Mohamad also reportedly said the government is targeting to achieve a score of 500 or better for both subjects when the next TIMSS assessment takes place in 2019.