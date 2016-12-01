RM30m fund to be allocated for women planning to start business: Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: A fund of RM30 million will be reserved for women planning to start their own businesses, Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) has promised.

In making the announcement, Ismail Sabri said the allocation would be disbursed through Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA), an agency under his ministry's purview.

He said the allocation was necessary to boost the capability of women in the business sector.

"Earlier during the debate on economy motion, the delegates had raised the point to help women entrepreneurs. I want to announce that Mara will prepare a RM30 million allocation specifically for women businesses," he said.

"We are doing this for women as they are the strongest supporters of Umno," he said in his speech at the Wanita Umno Annnual General Meeting at Putra World Trade Centre.

Ismail Sabri added that Mara would allocate another RM5 million for training of women entrepreneurs.

"We know that training and assistance are needed in order to be successful entrepreneurs," he said.