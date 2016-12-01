Medical graduate who desecrated Hindu temple freed on grounds of insanity

IPOH: The Sessions Court found a 29-year-old medical graduate guilty of desecrating a Hindu temple but released him on grounds of insanity.

Sessions Judge Ikmal Hishan Mohd Tajuddin also acquitted and discharged Fathi Munzir Nadzri on another charge of possessing a weapon during the incident.

In his judgement, Ikmal Hishan said the accused did not know that his action was against the law.

"Datuk Dr Suaran Singh (forensic consultant) who gave evidence, had told the court the accused suffered from bipolar disorder.

"He had flights of ideas related to religious issues and disillusions of strength and capability given by God to protect Islam.

"I have two options to send him for treatment or release him with a warning.

"The accused needs his family's support so I am discharging him," he added.

Fathi Munzir was released under Section 348 of the Criminal Procedure Code which allows the magistrate to use his discretion if he considers the offence charged for is not of a serious nature and that the person can safely be released without danger of him causing injury to himself or any other person.

On April 29, the court ordered him to undergo examination and treatment for a month at Hospital Bahagia.

Fathi Munzir's alleged possession of a machete during the incident was a highlight during the trial, when a witness told the court that in his police report, he had mentioned that the accused was carrying a "barang" and not a "parang" (machete).

On April 29, he was charged with desecrating the idols at the Sree Muneeswaran Aman Temple in front of Angsana Mall at about 5pm on April 24

Under Section 295 of the Penal Code, he can be sentenced to a maximum two years jail or a fine, or both, upon conviction for damaging the statues.

On the charge of having a machete, under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958, he can be sentenced to a maximum 10 years jail and caned upon conviction.

Fathi Munzir who claimed trial to both charges was ordered to undergo examination and treatment for a month at Hospital Bahagia.

DPP Fadhli Ab Wahab prosecuted while the accused was represented by Tun Mohamad Ammar Aziz.

Fathi Munzir was accompanied by his father Datuk Nadzri Ismail, former Manjoi state assemblyman.

Later outside the court, temple president A. Silvanathan said: "We accept the decision of the court.

"I asked the community to leave the episode behind and move on," he added.