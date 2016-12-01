Bridge flipped when it collapsed

KUALA LUMPUR: The pedestrian bridge near MidValley Megamall that collapsed yesterday is believed to have flipped when it collapsed.

City Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre chief Samsol Maarif Saibani said the structure had been completed about four months ago.

"When the incident happened, architectural and finishing work was being conducted on the structure," he said, adding that building plans for the bridge had been approved.

"Since the incident, work along the pedestrian walkway has been halted and construction workers will not be allowed to access the area.

"As of now we can confirm that one more victim has yet to be rescued," he said.

At press time the rescuers are at the scene, in the midst of cutting the sections of the metal structure in order to rescue the remaining victim, who is still trapped under the rubble.

Meanwhile, Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) deputy director-general Omar Mat Piah said the department is in the midst of investigating the cause of the incident.

"If the tragedy is related to the quality of workmanship or issues of design, it is beyond safety issues.

"However it looks like failure of permanent structure and the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) is in charge of quality of construction," he told theSun.