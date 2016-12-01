'Sex and' the City' star Sarah Jessica Parker picks Maryland for first boutique

THE first standalone SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker store will be located in the new MGM National Harbor resort hotel in Maryland.

It will offer guests shoes, handbags, accessories and little black dresses when the resort officially opens on Dec 8.

"Opening a standalone store has long been a dream," said Parker. "I'm honoured to be included in this massive undertaking and I'm very much looking forward to celebrating in December. Because perhaps then I will believe it's real."

Parker launched her label – which draws inspiration from New York street fashion of the late 1970s – in 2014 with George Malkemus III. It mixes glamour with accessibility with signature little black dresses costing from US$395 (RM1,762) while shoes start at US$240 (RM1,070) and accessories from US$30 (RM133). — AFP Relaxnews