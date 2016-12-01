Try to watch the first trailer for ‘Beaches' without breaking into tears

THE classic late 1980s melodramatic weepy is the latest film to get a post-millennium remake.

The original, which starred Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey, was a celebration of friendship and of enduring love and of course gave the world the classic song Wind Beneath my Wings. As well as dominating the charts around the world, it briefly made Midler a household name.

For the remake, a new cast – Idina Menzel and Nia Long – take up the roles made famous by Midler and Hershey respectively. But the songs remain the same and Menzel's rendition of Wind Beneath my Wings features heavily in this first trailer.

The Beaches telefilm will premiere on the Lifetime Channel on Jan 21. — AFP Relaxnews

Watch the trailer here: