Bank Negara: US$97.8b reserves at end-October

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s official reserve assets amounted to US$97.8 billion (RM436 billion), while other foreign currency assets amounted to US$347.2 million as at end-October 2016, said Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

“For the next 12 months, the predetermined short-term outflows of foreign currency loans arising from scheduled repayment of external borrowings by the government would amount to US$261.4 million,” BNM said.

In line with the practice adopted since April 2006, the data exclude projected foreign currency inflows arising from interest income and the drawdown of project loans amounting to US$2.36 billion in the next 12 months.