Seven people remain at flood relief centres in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: Only one flood relief centre remained open in Terengganu early today, at Sekolah Kebangsaan Cendering, which housed seven people from three families.

State Community Development Department acting director Rusmi Mahmood said to Bernama 322 of the 329 evacuees who were at four relief centres had returned to their homes yesterday evening after the floodwaters receded.

"However, people living in low-lying areas are advised to remain vigilant following the forecast of heavy rain until Saturday (Dec 3)," he said. — Bernama