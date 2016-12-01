Ignore the national 'traitors', says Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak has urged all party members not to waste their time entertaining several national "traitors".

In his opening speech at the Umno general assembly, Najib stressed that he is aware that there are certain parties who had insulted the party, government as well as berated him and his family but urged all members not to waste their "energy" on them.

“As a normal human being who has feelings, I am aware of the insults to my family and I, but what is more saddening is they berated our beloved party Umno.

“We should not waste our time, what more our energy to entertain and fight these irresponsible traitors,” Najib said in an apparent reference to former party leaders who are now with the opposition.

Najib, who is also Prime Minister, said it is more important for him and cabinet members to concentrate their efforts on safeguarding the interest of more than 30 million Malaysians by developing the country and its economy.

“We should understand that the criticism and slander that was engineered to attack me and my leadership, as well as the government by playing political issues such as subsidy rationalisation, 1MDB, and rising cost of living.

“All of these problems have been answered clearly and we are addressing them,” he told the more than 2,700 delegates at Putra World Trade Centre here.

