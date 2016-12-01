False allegations cannot be taken lightly, Umno delegates told

KUALA LUMPUR: There is no other government in the world that has provided and contributed to the rakyat as much as Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) have, said Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

As such, he said, it was unfair for certain quarters to label him and the government as despotic (zalim).

“Is it despotic for a government to be too concerned for the rakyat’s welfare? To the point that we are able to provide a 7-day operational Urban Transformation Centre?

“I would like to ask, where in this world can you find a government providing services as such, if not the Umno and BN-led government,” he said in his speech at the Umno general assembly here today.

He explained that Prophet Muhammad had once said that a leader was only deemed cruel if he demanded that his people deviate from Allah’s teachings and do evil.

“This is why scholars have concluded that any false allegations, such as calling a leader cruel, is not something that can be taken lightly, but is something that is viewed seriously in terms of religion,” he said.

Najib pointed out that the government has also allocated some RM25 billion for the health sector when tabling the 2017 Budget, and that almost all health services in government clinics are close to free.

He added that education from the pre-school up to the secondary school level was also almost free, with the government bearing about 90% of the cost for students studying in public universities.