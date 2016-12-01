Search and rescue operations at the collapsed pedestrian bridge halted
Posted on 1 December 2016 - 11:41am
Last updated on 1 December 2016 - 11:48am
Last updated on 1 December 2016 - 11:48am
KUALA LUMPUR: Search and rescue operations at the collapsed pedestrian bridge near Mid Valley Megamall on Jalan Kampung Haji Abdullah Hukum has been halted after a 17-hour search for one remaining victim.
City fire and rescue department deputy operations chief Ruhisha Haris said that the operation, which was carried out non-stop since Wednesday, was officially stopped around 10.25am today.
"After the non-stop search since yesterday, there are no indication showing bodies trapped. The deployed K-9 units also showed that there were no bodies trapped in the rubble," he told reporters at the scene.
MORE TO FOLLOW