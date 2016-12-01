Islam and Malays would be undermined if DAP rules: Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: The rights and status of Islam and the Malays would be undermined if DAP comes into power, warned Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

“Wouldn’t we Muslims be worried, irritated and angry if Islam and its practises are undermined if DAP rules the country.

“Even worse, if DAP’s constitution is reviewed and does not mention Islam as the federal religion, does not uphold the Malay royal institution and does not mention a single thing about safeguarding the rights of the Malays and Bumiputras.

“In fact, all Islam-Malay-related institutions like Lembaga Tabung Haji and the Lembaga Zakat will be ridiculed, and its existence challenged,” he told over 2,700 Umno delegates during the party president’s policy speech, here.

Najib however vowed to not let that (possibility of DAP ruling the government) become a reality, and pledged to stand tall and fight to the end.

The prime minister also reminded Umno members that should the country fall to the hands of DAP, the rights and privileges that they have defended so far, including the Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) and Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), would cease to exist.

“Hence, if you delve into what I am saying today about the nightmares that await us, you (the Malays and Bumiputras) too will feel worried and afraid.

“And you will understand that only Umno can defend and fight for the rights of our future generations,” he said.