115 illegal immigrants detained in Prai

Posted on 1 December 2016 - 02:08pm Last updated on 1 December 2016 - 03:34pm

BUTTERWORTH: Some 115 immigrants were detained here on Wednesday for not having valid travel documents or misusing these documents.

Penang Immigration Department deputy director Fairuz Ismail said their officers detained them from factories at the Prai Industrial Zone, Simpang Ampat and Seberang Jaya during checks which began at 9.30am.

He added the 82 men and 33 women did not possess valid travel documents or were misusing travel documents.

They comprised 39 Bangladeshis, 29 Indonesians, 23 Myanmars, 12 Vietnamese, nine Nepalese and three Cambodians.

"They are aged between 16 to 50 years," he told reporters when contacted.