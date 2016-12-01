Political analyst's response to Najib's speech

KUALA LUMPUR: Political analyst Prof Dr Sivamurugan Pandian felt that Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak's speech at the Umno annual general assembly was meant to unite party members and focus first on their internal problems.

He added the speech was to ensure that there were no enemies within Umno and to strengthen the party's main core beliefs - remembering the party's initial struggle and belief in Islam.

On Najib's warning that the rights and status of Islam and the Malays would be undermined if DAP came into power, he said that perhaps the statement was used as an instrument to also unite its members.

He was responding to questions by reporters on the sidelines of the assembly held at Putra World Trade Centre today.