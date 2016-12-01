Have a SpongeBob Xmas

TAKE a plunge into the world of SpongeBob SquarePants and friends at Sunway Lagoon's Nickelodeon-themed land from now till Jan 1 and enjoy a festive celebration to remember.

Join the residents of Bikini Bottom from the popular animated series at SpongeBob's Christmas Lagoon where there will be plenty to see and do.

You will first be welcomed by the Under the Sea Parade consisting of a multitude of sea characters. Look out also for the Santa Walk Around with Captain Quack and Lady Quack, all dressed up in fancy brightly-coloured costumes for the festive occasion.

Then hop onboard the Lagoon Express Train ringing with festive songs to bring in the Christmas cheer as it takes you to SpongeBob's Christmas Lagoon.

Standing right outside the underwater wonderland is the 20-foot-tall Coral Christmas Tree embellished with colourful corals, seaweed and seashells.

Enter and plunge right into a soaking wet adventure at the lagoon as well as lots of activities to keep your entire family occupied throughout the day.

For the children, there's Santa's Workshop at the Lagoona Terrace with art and craft activities such as making their very own Christmas trees out of paper cups.

Take a stroll to the Bubble Jellyfish Field at the Explorer's Campsite near SpongeBob Splash Adventure to try your hand at creating giant bubbles.

Be mesmerised also by the Christmas-themed Mali Cove Dance Show and Aloha Dance Show as well as enjoy fun games, like the Mini Telematch, taking place at various spots around the park.

Of course, the occasion is not complete without meeting Santa Claus and taking a photo or two, or telling him what you want for Christmas this year!

Between Dec 19 and 25, there will be Christmas carolling at the Sunway Lagoon's main entrance at 10am daily.

You also get to take part in the Christmas Challenge which offers a three-day-two-night stay at the Sunway Pyramid Hotel Family Suite as well as four admission tickets worth a total of RM3,700!

To participate, just refer to the Christmas Challenge Map at the park, and complete all five activities at the designated locations. Then fill in a form with your details as well as a creative slogan and submit the completed form at the station located at Lagoona Terrace in Nickelodeon Lost Lagoon.

At the recent launch of SpongeBob's Christmas Lagoon, Sunway Lagoon general manager Sean Choo said that since the opening of the Nickelodeon Lost Lagoon earlier this year, the team wanted to continue offering memorable experiences for its guests.

"We believe this year-end SpongeBob's Christmas Lagoon event promises a good time for the whole family and friends."

Choo added that having been honoured with a number of awards this year, which include the Top 5 Best Water Park in Asia by TripAdvisor's 2016 Travellers' Choice and the HR Asia Best Companies to Work For in Asia 2016 by HR Asia, the team takes these "as motivation to move forward and bring a better experience to all our park-goers".

For more, visit www.sunwaylagoon.com.