14th General Election anytime soon, says Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: The 14th General Election (GE14) will come any time soon, said Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) today.

Emphasising further on his statement, Najib noted that the Umno General Assembly 2016, held here, was for all delegates to receive messages and advices as preparation for the GE14 contest.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) government's mandate will conclude at the end of June, 2018.

Although he did not specify the date of the election, the prime minister said, the election would be the determiner whether the Umno-led government would remain in power or people would choose a new government led by DAP.

"If only the Malays and the Bumiputera know the nightmare that will befall them, I am confident that they will hold firmly to Umno as the only party that can defend their ancestry's rights and fight for their future," he said in his policy speech at the Umno General Assembly 2016.

Najib said BN's victory during the Sarawak State Election as well as the Kuala Kangsar and Sungai Besar by-elections, respectively would motivate a huge win for BN during the coming GE14.

In the policy speech which was delivered frankly and maturely, Najib who spoke as a Malay, Muslim, Bumiputera and Malaysian, had lifted up the spirit of all Umno delegates present in defending BN's victory in the GE14.

The assembly was attended by 2,643 delegates from 191 divisions.

Until yesterday, Umno memberships had reached 3,577,719 with 21,653 branches. — Bernama