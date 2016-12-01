Experts to probe bridge collapse (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: A special team comprising construction experts from various agencies will be formed to investigate the pedestrian bridge collapse incident next to the Mid Valley Megamall today.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the experts would be from his ministry, the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH), and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

He said the team would investigate the cause of the incident, whether it was a design flaw, work quality, or lack of monitoring by the site supervisor or security personnel.

"We will study all the possibilities. If proven there was negligence, then under the CIDB Act, the developer of the project can be taken to court and fined up to RM500,000 or jailed for up to two years.

"The investigation report is expected to be ready in a month."

DBKL, on the other hand, has issued a stop-work order with immediate effect to KL Eco City's project developer, SP Setia Berhad, following the incident which left one worker dead and five others injured.

KL mayor Datuk Seri Mhd Amin Nordin said, however, the stop-work order is only meant for construction of the bridge that links Mid Valley Megamall and KL Eco City, and not the entire development.

"They are allowed to clear the debris and remove the fallen structure," Mhd Amin told reporters in a separate press conference here.

Mhd Amin added, despite DBKL having certain involvement in the project, they do not need to make any monetary compensation to the family of the deceased or those hospitalised.

"All monetary compensation will be taken care of by SP Setia. Even if there is any legal suit, DBKL would not be liable as it is only responsible for planning approval and nothing more," he said.

DOSH has also issued a stop-work order on construction.

Meanwhile, city Fire and Rescue department deputy operations chief Ruhisha Haris told reporters at the crash site that search and rescue operations at the collapsed pedestrian bridge had been halted after a 17-hour search for a possible victim.

However, the mystery of the missing construction worker still remains.

"We first received information that the worker might have been trapped under the rubble because a colleague saw him under the bridge a few minutes before it collapsed.

"A head count by the developer, also revealed a missing worker but they were unable to give us a name," he said.

Ruhisha admitted that the body might have fallen into the river but said chances of that were slim.

He added that firemen would still be stationed at the site in case a body is found during the clean-up.