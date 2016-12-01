Penang pig farm law not an issue: Penang Islamic Religious Council

KEPALA BATAS: The recent passage of the Pig Farm Enactment 2016 in the Penang Legislature is not an issue according to Penang Islamic Religious Council president Datuk Salleh Man.

He said Penang Health, Agriculture and Agro-based Industries, Rural and Regional Development committee chairman Dr Afif Bahardin should not be criticised for moving the passage of the law.

Salleh said such a law was under the jurisdiction and within the portfolio held by Afif in the state government.

He said the new law was not about encouraging more pig rearing activities but to regulate such activities.

Salleh said the law was moved and passed to ensure such activities were done hygienically and in an environmentally friendly manner.

"The enactment is to supervise and control pig farming activities in the state so the community will not be affected," he said in a press conference today.

Afif was criticised after the enactment was passed last month on the last day of the proceedings.

Critics have questioned whether the law was made to favour pig farm owners and asked if a Muslim lawmaker can move such a motion.